iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 60.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,379,000 after buying an additional 82,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,805,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 91,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $316.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $331.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

