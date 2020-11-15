Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director Sells $243,886.30 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director J. Patrick Galleher sold 11,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $243,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $23.21 on Friday. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

ISDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.