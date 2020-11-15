Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 142,651 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 142,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

