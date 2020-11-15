Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 25,355 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $95,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.