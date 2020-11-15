Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $103,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 812,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.