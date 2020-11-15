Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $82.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $82,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $138.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a PE ratio of -223.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

