Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $4,001,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $91.87 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $941,159.80. Insiders have sold 490,853 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.