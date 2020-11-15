Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($45.53) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($42.72) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,969.71 ($38.80).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,905 ($37.95) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,645.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,702.82. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.36) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,823.75). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 911 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,373.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.