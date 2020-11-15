JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €131.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.46 ($149.95).

Shares of LEG opened at €119.28 ($140.33) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.44. LEG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

