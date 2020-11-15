JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) a €5.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.61 ($7.78).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €6.26 ($7.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is €6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.30. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of €13.24 ($15.58).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

