K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (KNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.34 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 35.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.27.

In other news, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$862,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,014,000. Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,000. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock worth $7,513,547.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

