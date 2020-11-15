Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

KALA opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.