Karani Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after purchasing an additional 284,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

