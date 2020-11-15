Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.27. Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 11,300 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) from C$1.96 to C$2.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also engages in the ownership of the Wynyard Potash Project, a construction ready solution mining potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and exploring and development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project located in Central Saskatchewan.

