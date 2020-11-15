Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.27. Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) from C$1.96 to C$2.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also engages in the ownership of the Wynyard Potash Project, a construction ready solution mining potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and exploring and development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project located in Central Saskatchewan.

