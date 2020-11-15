KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,533 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of KB Financial Group worth $35,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 313.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

KB opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

