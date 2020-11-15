KE (BEKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

KE (NASDAQ:BEKE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect KE to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25. KE has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $77.37.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, China International Capital started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

