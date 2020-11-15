Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€270.00” Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €261.38 ($307.50).

ADS stock opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €276.77 and its 200-day moving average is €250.31. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

