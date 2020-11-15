Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives $184.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,083,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $212.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $222.71. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

