Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.86. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

