Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.86. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

