Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.86. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.
