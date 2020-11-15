Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.37 million, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.09. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

