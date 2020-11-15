Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LSF stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.51. Laird Superfood has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $60.80.

In other news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone bought 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,020.00.

LSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

