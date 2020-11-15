Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,573.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,495.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

