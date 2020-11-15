LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LEONI AG (LEO.F) presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €5.44 ($6.40).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €6.56 ($7.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $214.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.40. LEONI AG has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($15.29).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

