Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) PT Raised to C$21.50 at CIBC

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE:LNF opened at C$19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$20.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.60.
Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$416.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Graeme Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,581 shares in the company, valued at C$124,380.90. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$26,143.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at C$146,585.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,179 shares of company stock worth $758,832.
Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.
