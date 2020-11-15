Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) PT Raised to C$21.50 at CIBC

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:LNF opened at C$19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$20.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.60.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$416.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,581 shares in the company, valued at C$124,380.90. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$26,143.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at C$146,585.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,179 shares of company stock worth $758,832.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

