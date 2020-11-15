Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$45.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at C$51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -63.51. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$54.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.