Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$46.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$58.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

