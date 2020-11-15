Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LLOY. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 40.31 ($0.53).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock opened at GBX 34.72 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a PE ratio of 34.72. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.20.

In other Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,078,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,893,164.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

