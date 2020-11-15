Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stake Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 462.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Luminex were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 111.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 228,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 63,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. TheStreet cut Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

