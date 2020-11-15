Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$16.25

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.75 to C$16.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.81.

In other Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total value of C$478,936.00.

About Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.