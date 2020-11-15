Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$478,936.00.

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock opened at C$11.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.81. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$13.49.

LUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

