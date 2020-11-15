Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at MKM Partners

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lyft by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,500 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after buying an additional 983,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 609,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after buying an additional 688,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

