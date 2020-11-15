Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.98. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 145,643 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.10 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

