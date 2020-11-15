Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.98. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 145,643 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82. The company has a market cap of $541.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.45.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. Analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.