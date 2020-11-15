MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

MNKD opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.14. MannKind has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.20.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 747,580 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 79.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,420 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 81.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 707,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

