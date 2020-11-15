Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,521 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.11% of Marine Products worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 10.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the third quarter worth $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 118.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the third quarter worth $474,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $549.69 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.27. Marine Products Co. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Research analysts forecast that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

