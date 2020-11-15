Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,812,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,697 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,253,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,018 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,030,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 138,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 301,788 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.