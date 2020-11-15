Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MKS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 138.13 ($1.80).

MKS opened at GBX 123.75 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -14.73. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

