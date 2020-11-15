Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 89.93%.

MBII stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBII. Aegis increased their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.93.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

