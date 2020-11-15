Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Position Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,840,000 after purchasing an additional 208,952 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after buying an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after buying an additional 911,225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after buying an additional 327,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,246,000 after buying an additional 66,911 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,749. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $81.18 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

