McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.31.

NYSE:MUX opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $406.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

