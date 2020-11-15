Metal (MTL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.67 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $20.72 million and $3.67 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00077857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00429457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.90 or 0.03274230 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020990 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.