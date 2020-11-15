Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Methes Energies International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 63,500 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

