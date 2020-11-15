Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip's fiscal second-quarter results reflect gains from recovery in demand across industrial and automotive end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines. Further, solid uptick in medical end-market on hospital equipment demand, was a tailwind. Moreover, the company provided encouraging guidance for fiscal third-quarter. However, normalizing demand trends across computing and data center end-markets, impacted performance. Also, significant debt burden amid increasing expenses on product development remain major concerns. Notably, shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, Microchip is expected to benefit from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.79.

MCHP opened at $126.15 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,988 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

