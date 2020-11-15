Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

