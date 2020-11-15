Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.46. Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 53,514 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 49.46 and a quick ratio of 38.46.

Get Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) alerts:

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.