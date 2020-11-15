Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.72% of Minerals Technologies worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 384,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $66.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

