Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.30. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$28.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.53 million and a PE ratio of 7.53.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

