Mizuho Downgrades Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) to Market Perform

Mizuho lowered shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Mizuho currently has C$44.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$39.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NPI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock opened at C$42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$45.91.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

