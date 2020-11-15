(MJN.V) (CVE:MJN) Director Michael Ryan Gorenstein Sells 1,289,350 Shares of Stock

(MJN.V) (CVE:MJN) Director Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$12,297,041.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 617,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,889,790.29.

MJN opened at C$12.15 on Friday. (MJN.V) (CVE:MJN) has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.15.

Get (MJN.V) alerts:

(MJN.V) Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for (MJN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (MJN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.